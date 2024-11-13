If you’re a die-hard Costco fan, get ready, there’s a new rule on the way that might cause some frustration at your local store.

I had previously told you that Costco was raising its membership fees, which didn't make customers happy, but there’s more.

There is an additional change that's already causing a stir in some spots.

It could be a deal-breaker for some customers.

Costco installing entry kiosks

Costco is starting to roll out entry kiosks where you’ll need to scan your membership card when you get there, instead of just flashing it.

Seems like no big deal, but there's a catch.

When you scan your card the kiosk will pull up your membership picture to an employee.

If you're not the person in the picture on the card, you're not allowed in.

You know why they're doing this, right?

Costco doesn't want you sharing your card with anyone. They make a ton of money on membership fees.

I wonder how this is going to work for families or married couples who share one membership.

There's only one person’s picture on the card.

What will this mean for Costco members?

Only the person on the membership can enter the store. So, if your friend or family member isn’t on your account, they’ll have to wait outside.

If you love grabbing a $1.50 hot dog or slice of pizza, you’ll need a membership to get in. If you're not a member you won’t be allowed in just to go to the food court anymore.

The new rule will make checkout faster

Costco says this new rule should make checkout faster because you won’t need to show your card again when you leave.

Details are still coming out, so I'll keep you posted.

Be patient as customers get used to this.

There's bound to be a little frustration.

