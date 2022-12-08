It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe.

The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far.

The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like it's 1997 and you're in Manhattan with the gang.

In fact, we visited back in 2020, and put together a gallery at the bottom of this article. Keep scrolling to see all of our pictures!

It's been open in New York City (and elsewhere) over the past few years, but they just announced that their 2023 tour will hit Philadelphia.

Here's what we know so far:

What is the Friends Experience Philadelphia?

The Friends Experience is a one-of-its-kind immersive experience for fans of the show.

You'll be able to explore set recreations — including Joey and Chandler's apartment, Monica and Rachel's Kitchen, and even Central Perk.

There will be props and costumes. You can see a wide array of props and costumes from the show.

Like... "could I be wearing any more clothes?," a stick to poke ugly naked guy, and yeah, we hear that you'll even be able to pivot the couch.

When is the Friends Experience Opening in Philadelphia?

It'll be opening on February 10, 2023. It's scheduled to be open through May 29, 2023. Though, if it's popular, they've been known to extend their residency elsewhere.

No promises, of course, at this point.

Where is the Friends Experience Opening in Philadelphia?

The Friends Experience will open inside the King of Prussia Mall, located at 160 N Gulph Road in King of Prussia Pa.

How Can I Get Tickets to the Friends Experience in Philadelphia?

Tickets are not on sale just yet for the Friends Experience in Philadelphia, but you can now sign up for their waitlist on their website. Click here too.

Tickets for the Friends Experience Philadelphia officially go on sale Thursday, December 15. Click here to learn more about purchasing tickets for the Friends Experience Philadelphia.

What Are the Hours of the Friends Experience Philadelphia?

The experience will operate Thursday-Sunday, with time slots available every 30 minutes. The hours are scheduled to be:

Thursday and Friday: 12 pm - 7:30 pm

Saturdays: 10 am - 7:30 pm

Sundays: 11 am - 5:30 pm

We visited the Friends Experience in New York City back in 2020. Here's our guide from that visit: