Food Network superstar, Guy Fieri, is bringing his Chicken Guy! restaurant to Atlantic City, according to a Caesar's Entertainment press release.

It will be only the second location on the East Coast, the first in the Northeast.

The popular fast casual eatery is set to open on August 30th at Harrah's Resort. It will be across from The Pool, close to Bobby's Burgers and Pin-Up Pizza.

Fieri's excited and said, "Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for bringing my latest and greatest to the Jersey Shore. Chicken Guy! is all about the best freakin' chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes that you're going to find anywhere and I'm stoked to bring it to Harrah's Resort."

The Chicken Guy! menu has 22 signature sauces to go along with the chicken tenders, sandwiches, fries and more. The fries have Guy's special fry seasoning. There are fried pickles, fresh slaw, and Mac Daddy Mac and Cheese.

Make sure you save room for dessert. There are unique offerings like the Triple Double Ice Cream Treat...triple chocolate and double mint, or the Cinnamon Apple, which is a huge cup of vanilla soft serve with plenty of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks on top.

Your mouth is watering isn't it? Mine is. Lol.

Lucky for you, Chicken Guy! will be opening with some summer left, although Atlantic City is fun all year long with its casinos, shopping, spas, nightlife, entertainment, and so much more.

I can't wait to check it out.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.

10 Things a True New Jerseyan Would Never Do No one from NJ would be caught dead doing any of these things.