I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but a beloved restaurant in Newtown is closing its doors for good very soon.

KO Restaurant made the announcement this morning (Wednesday, August 30th) that after 10 years, its last day open will be this Sunday, September 3rd.

The Asian Fusion restaurant said their lease is ending and unfortunately, they won't be renewing it.

The statement read in part, "We wanted to inform you that this Sunday, September 3rd will be our last day of service. We've been honored to serve Newtown the last 10 years, it's been a wild ride and we're sad to see it end. All our staff here will be retained and we will be better staffed and equipped at our other two restaurants, Oishi and Omiza (Doylestown) to better serve you."

The announcement also revealed that plans are in the works for a menu update and new look at Oishi. That's exciting.

Regulars at KO are heartbroken.

Rachel commented on the closing post saying, "Such sad news. My family has loved eating at KO for years."

Jennifer said, "Worst news ever. KO is our favorite restaurant in Newtown."

Pooja said, "Oh no. We are so sad to see you go. This has been our family's go-to place since we've been in Newtown."

All promised to support their other locations. Oishi Restaurant is located in the Village of Newtown at 2808 S Eagle Road. Omiza Restaurant is located at 641 North Main Street in Doylestown.

KO Restaurant is located in the Village of Newtown on S Eagle Road.

Stop by for one last meal before they close on Sunday.