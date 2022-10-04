On Sunday morning (October 2nd) I had the privilege of Emceeing the Komen New Jersey More Than Pink Walk along with my friend, Steve Trevelise, from our sister station New Jersey 101.5.

Thousands of people came out to Six Flags Great Adventure despite the bad weather (Thanks Hurricane Ian) in support of the fight against breast cancer.

All I can say is WOW. It was a morning I will never forget. It was so powerful.

As you know, my mom battled breast cancer and this was my first breast cancer awareness event since she passed a few months ago. I should have worn waterproof mascara.

There were cheers, tears and laughter as we all came together to celebrate life after cancer, lift up those still fighting, and remember those who fought until the end.

Survivor Sallie Hagens and Beth Porecca, who's living with cancer, joined us on stage to talk about their own battles and inspired the crowd with their winning attitudes. Tears...they're such strong women. I had chills hearing them speak.

I told the crowd about my mom being a cancer survivor. She fought metastatic breast cancer for over 20 years. She was a warrior. She smiled through all the setbacks and faced them head on. She will always be my hero. I miss her terribly.

The "We Remember" tent was open all morning for everyone to visit and remember their loved ones who fought so hard. It was quite an emotional and powerful sight.

In 2022, it's estimated that more than 1,300 people in New Jersey will die from breast cancer and that's unacceptable.

So, we will continue to fight and we will keep walking and supporting one another.

Thank you to all who joined us. We're working together to hopefully be able to someday live in a world without breast cancer.

