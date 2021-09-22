Be on the lookout for this awesome bright pink and white breast cancer support vehicle/glam van cruising around the area. It's a brand new mobile way to help women in a variety of ways, who are bravely fighting breast cancer.

The cool looking vehicle belongs to a new, fabulous non-profit in the area, Move Over Breast Cancer, created by Princeton resident and 10 year breast cancer survivor, Paula Flory. Paula messaged me recently to tell me all about this amazing new mobile service, and let me tell you it's incredible.

The Move Over Breast Cancer Mobile Resource Lounge and Salon responds to the wants and needs of those battling breast cancer, bringing comfort and hope at any time during their cancer journey. Whatever they may need the van will come right to them, wherever they are, free of charge and without any barriers. Nothing should get in the way of the fight against breast cancer.

The new Mobile Resource Lounge and Salon will offer wig fittings, head shavings, professional counseling, fitness consultations, personal training, mastectomy bras, breast forms, and their exceptional "Glam Experience” that includes an amazing day of make-up, style consults, a professional photo shoot, and so much more. I love it.

If you'd like to check out this new "Glam Van" and have a phenomenal dinner to help this new fabulous group deliver care to breast cancer warriors, grab some friends and head to Boro Restaurant & Bar, on Delaware Avenue in Pennington, this Monday night (September 27th).There will be live music too.

Unfortunately, many of us know someone who's fighting breast cancer. I've filled you in over the years about my mother's battle...she's had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 20 years. She's winning the battle and doing well, but, it's been challenging at times. I know she's not alone.

Please don't be shy, reach out if you or someone you love could use a visit from the Glam Van.

For more information on Move Over Breast Cancer and their new Glam Van, click here.

Thank you Paula, and Move Over Breast Cancer, for helping make the battle a little easier.

