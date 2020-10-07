Report Says Women Are Not Getting Mammograms Because of COVID-19

Just a week into Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes some alarming news. According to newsy.com, the number of women getting mammograms right now is significantly lower than in previous years. In fact, newsy.com says "some clinics in the U.S. have seen a 95% decline in mammography."

These numbers are clearly a result of Americans being afraid of getting medical procedures done while we are in the middle of a global pandemic.

The American Cancer Society (ASC) says that many women with breast cancer have no symptoms, which is why mammograms and early detection are so important.

Dr. Ned Sharpless, Director of the National Cancer Institute, told newsy.com that the lack of proper screenings in one of the main causes for a 50 percent reduction in cancer diagnoses. Unfortunately, Sharpless says the number of people getting cancer has remained steady.

Newsy.com says that the National Cancer Institute has projected that "an additional 10,000 people in the U.S. will die from breast and colon cancer due to COVID-19 over the next decade due to delays in screenings and treatment."

The danger of colon cancer was highlighted in August when we lost actor Chadwick Boseman to the horrible disease.

Meanwhile, according to the ACS, getting regular screenings for breast cancer is the most effective way to detect the disease early. To see the ACS's screening recommendations, click here.

If you're afraid to go to the doctor, the hospital, or to any medical office, you're not alone, but it's important that while we keep ourselves safe from the coronavirus that we also keep ourselves safe from all of the other possible dangers out there. At the very least, you should contact your physician and allow them to recommend which procedures or tests you should not put off.