Sea.Hear.Now 2025 to Be Headlined by Blink-182 & Hozier in Asbury Park, NJ

It’s one of the biggest festivals of the entire year in New Jersey (if not the acual largest), and as of just moments ago the 2025 edition of the Sea.Hear.Now Festival was announced.

From today’s announcement we learned that the festival will take place September 13 and 14, 2025 on the beach in Asbury Park, NJ.

So here is what we know about the lineup and details of this year’s festival (so far):

Sea.Hear.Now 2025 Lineup Announced

Following the 2024 festival which was headlined by Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan, there was high anticipation for this year’s event.

This year’s event will be headlined by Hozier and Blink 182.

Saturday’s programming will be lead by Hozier. Other performers that day include LCD Soundsystem, Albama Shakes, ZZ Top, Remi Wolf, De La Soul, UB40, Gigi Perez and more.

Sunday’s programming will be headlined by Blink-182. Other performers that day include Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, TV on the Radio, Spoon, 4 Non Blondes and more.

Here's a full list of performers. In the meantime, keep scrolling for ticket info:

Sea.Hear.Now Ticket Info

Last year’s festival basically instantly sold out, so if you’re planning on attending: keep in mind that this event is ALWAYS super popular.

A presale is slated to start on Friday (March 21) at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up on the festival’s website via phone or email for access to that pre-sale.

A public on-sale will follow that only IF tickets remain.

Sea.Hear.Now Ticket Pricing Revealed

The pricing structure for the festival has been revealed as well.

2-day general admission passes start at $290 (with VIP passes starting at $810).

Meanwhile, single day tickets are available at the general admission level (starting at $170).

You can view more info by clicking here.

