It's been a wild couple of months in the Philadelphia TV scene as we've said goodbye to some of our favorite personalities.

And now we're saying goodbye to another one.

After 6 years, NBC 10 Meteorologist Krystal Klei has announced that she will be leaving the station.

Klei announced the news on her social media account saying that she has accepted a job at a TV station in her hometown, Phoenix, AZ. She'll be working for the Fox TV station in that town.

As a result, Klei and her husband will be making the move across the country, she says.

"This is so bitter sweet. I’m incredibly excited to start this next chapter of our lives back near family at a station I grew up watching, but I’ll also miss Philadelphia more than I can possibly put into words," Klei wrote on Facebook this week.

Krystal typically worked swing shifts on the station, but she was a familiar face on weekend mornings on the network.

Klei's departure from the station marks the latest in a string of departures from TV screens in Philly.

NBC10's most recognizable meteorologist, Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz retired after more than 25 years with the station earlier just a few weeks ago.

NBC10 has yet to announce replacements for both of the meteorologists. We suspect they'll be making those announcements soon.

That station seems to be using its current staff to fill the open shifts as they fluctuate around a little bit. The station's weekday evening meteorologist, Brittany Shipp, is on maternity leave. She welcomed a baby girl in early May.

