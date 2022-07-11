NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei.

The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.

It’s not clear what the exact lineup (like which meteorologist will work on which shows) of the station will be moving forward.

They say that Michelle Rotella will work “throughout the week," and Marvin Gomez will work “primarily on weekends” for both NBC 10 and Telemundo 62.

Both of the new forecasters came from AccuWeather most recently, but they both have previous broadcast TV experience. Rotella worked at stations in Washington, D.C., Harrisburg, PA, and Charlotte, N.C. While, Gomez worked in Orlando, FL, the Philadelphia Business Journal says.

The new hires join NBC10’s current weather team consisting of Bill Henley, Britney Shipp, and Steve Sosna.

Henley has been serving as the morning meteorologist for years. With Britney Shipp serving as the evening meteorologist (4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm) in recent years (though she was recently on maternity leave).

Steve Sosna, meanwhile, has worked weekend evenings for the station. It was not immediately clear if there will be any changes in the usual broadcast schedule for Shipp, Henley or Sosna.

Back in May, Glenn Hurricane Schwartz retired after working at the station for more than 27 years.

Krystal Klei, meanwhile, departed the station in June to take a job in her hometown of Pheonix, AZ.

