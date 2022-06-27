Text your friends right now. There's a unique Ladies Night coming up at PJ's Pancake House and Tavern in Robbinsville this week, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

Save the date. The fun is happening this Friday night, July 1st, from 8pm - 10pm. Remember, this fun event is only happening at the Robbinsville PJ's location.

There will be vendors for you to shop, live music, and they're extending Happy Hour for you and your friends to enjoy. They have a new Happy Hour menu you've got to try.

Eat, drink, and shop...the perfect Friday night. It sounds like so much fun, doesn't it?

Have you heard of local live musicians, Ellie & Andrew? Ellie will be headlining Ladies Night and Andrew will be doing live instrumentals. Ellie just graduated from Allentown High School and is headed to Clemson in the fall.

Grab your girls and go. To RSVP, email pjspancakehouseandtavern@gmail.com.

Exciting things are on the horizon for PJ's Pancake House and Tavern. I found out last month from owner, John Procaccini, that PJ's is expanding into Hamilton Township this fall into the old Fame Diner location in Kuser Plaza on Whitehorse Avenue.

The current building will be torn down and a new building constructed in the Fame footprint. There will not be a bar at this location because there's already a liquor license in that shopping center.

PJ's Pancake House and Tavern just opened another new location on Route 1 in Lawrenceville about 6 months ago where the old Michael's Diner used to be. That location is still waiting on its liquor license.

Other PJ's locations include downtown Princeton (the original location), Kingston, West Windsor, and Ewing.

