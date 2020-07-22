Langhorne Residents Are Welcomed To Be Part Of Sidewalk Chalk Walk

Have your kids been having some fun outside with chalk and drawing all over your sidewalk? You probably are tired of cleaning it up after every chalk session. Buck Local News recently shared some fun news where you and your kids will have a chance to be a part of the Sidewalk Chalk Walk.

It was reported by Bucks Local News that the Langhorne Council for the Arts is setting up a Sidewalk Chalk Walk on August 8. You are probably wondering, what is Sidewalk Chalk Walk? Believe me, it was confusing for me at first also. We learned from Bucks Local News that the Sidewalk Chalk Walk is inviting Langhorne residents to come to pick up chalk from the Borough Hall and then you can create a few masterpieces right in your front yard.

Yes, the Sidewalk Chalk Walk is created by you. That sounds like fun, doesn't it?

According to Bucks Local News, the chalk can be picked up at Borough Hall from 9 am to 1 pm from August 3rd to the 6th. This is for all Langhorne residents.

If you want to be a part of the Sidewalk Chalk Walk we have a few ideas for you.

According to Bucks County Local News, each and every Langhorne resident that is planning to be a part of the Sidewalk Chalk Walk will have to follow the CDC guidelines with social distancing.