LATEST: Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed; More Marlins Test Positive for COVID-19, ESPN Reports

The remainder of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed out of an "abundance of caution," amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak in Major League Baseball.

No Phillies players or coaches have tested positive in the sport's most recent batch of coronavirus tests, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on Tuesday.

The Yankees and Phillies were supposed to kick off a series yesterday in Philadelphia, which would have included travel to New York on Wednesday. All of those games have been postponed.

The outbreak started within the last five days when several players and coaches within the Miami Marlins organization tested positive for the virus. The Marlins were in Philadelphia for this past weekend's series against the Phillies.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported within the Marlins organization today, ESPN reports, bringing the team's total number of cases up to 17 since Friday. This includes players and coaches:

As a result, all of the Miami Marlins games through Sunday have been postponed, ESPN reports.

"It is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the MLB said on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, back at home, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says it was working with the Marlins and Phillies on contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

The Yankees will kick off a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday to allow for more flexible scheduling later on for the league.

It's not clear, however, when the Phillies will resume playing baseball.

"Now ... it's important to understand that just because the Phillies' tests have come back clean today doesn't clear them. The incubation period for the coronavirus, per the CDC, is up to 14 days. No positives today doesn't mean there are no positives. A good initial sign, though," ESPN's Jeff Passan said during a radio interview with MLB Network Radio on Tuesday.

The team is scheduled to resume play on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays for a weekend series, before heading to Miami to face the Marlins on August 4.