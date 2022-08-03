Lawrence Township, NJ Community Fest Will Help Support Local Businesses

Viva Ballroom Dance in Lawrenceville, NJ has an event going on next month that will be so great for the community.

I’ve seen that Lawrence Township normally does a community day, but this event is a little different. It’s called Community Fest and it’s all going down on September 17, from 2 pm to 7 pm.

I think it’s always great to see local businesses within a community coming together to not only showcase their business but give back to their community at the same time!

It’s listed on Facebook as an event open to the entire community and there will be so many opportunities to support local businesses in the area.

There’s going to be food available from Crave Nature’s Eatery that just opened up recently next to Viva and it’s personally one of my favorites right now.

They have so many options no matter what your dietary restrictions or choices are. There’s also going to be face painting with Tattoo Asylum 3 which is the tattoo shop located in the same development, so this is perfect to bring your kids out to experience the fun too!

Also, The hair salon in the strip mall, Beauty Bar Design Studio, will be offering hair braiding which is so fun too!

Viva will be offering dance classes along with a live DJ, wine tasting, outdoor games, and even mini massage sessions!

This is just such a great way for these businesses to come together to show the community not only are they ready for their business, but giving back to the residents by giving them a day of fun!

This entire event is going down at 1891 Brunswick Ave, Lawrence Township NJ, next month!

