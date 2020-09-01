Imagine enjoying a bag of barbecue chips and then all of a sudden you get a taste of salt & vinegar... yuck! Even worse, if you actually have an allergy.

Frito Lay has issued a recall on all sizes of their Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips due to allergen concerns. According to the announcement from the FDA the recall was issued after it was discovered that the bags were filled with a different flavor of chips containing milk. Normally, the barbecue chips don't contain milk and since several people have a dairy allergy this would be considered "undeclared" in the ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

It's unknown what other chips were found in the bags but the recalled product may also be in the Frito-Lay Variety Packs.

There have been no reported illnesses thus far.

A list of the specific recalled products can be found here.

Being that barbecue is my favorite flavor I have a bag of these in my cabinet and thankfully I'm not allergic to milk but I'll definitely be keeping a lookout in case there are salt & vinegar chips buried in there.