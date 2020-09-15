Nine New Jersey colleges are on the newly released list of the best colleges across the U.S., according to an NJ.com article. Hint...the #1 university in America is only 5 minutes from the current PST studios.

Yesterday, U.S. News and World Report released its 2021 Best National Colleges list, which included the best 284 universities in the country. They came up with the list by ranking things like graduation rate, faculty resources, amount of loan debt by the time you graduate, and more. The rankings were mostly academic...sorry, this wasn't a list of the best party schools in America. Lol. Although, there is a yearly list like that. Keep an eye out, if that's the way you want to pick your school.

Drum Roll please....Princeton University is #1 on the best university list.

Other NJ schools that made the best list include:

Rutgers University-New Brunswick (tied for #63)

Stevens Institute of Technology (tied for #80)

New Jersey Institute of Technology (tied for #118)

Rutgers University-Newark (tied for #118)

Seton Hall University (tied for #133)

Rutgers University-Camden (tied for #153)

Montclair State University (tied for #176)

Rowan University (tied for #187)

Although, college is quite a different experience for many in this current pandemic. Many colleges and universities have had COVID-19 outbreaks, forcing them to a virtual platform. Kim Castro, the editor and chief content officer for U.S. News said, “Whether students have slightly altered their college plans or changed them entirely, it remains our mission to continue providing students and their families with the tools they need to help find the right school for them."