PA’s Least Populated Town Is Hidden Inside Columbia County

A lot of us in Pennsylvania either grew up in a small town or right in a big city.

There’s pretty much no in-between. You have people who grew up in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia or somewhere on the outskirts of a small town bordering a bigger city.

The best part about Pennsylvania is that no matter what lifestyle you want to live, you can do it right in the Keystone State.

From country living to suburban areas to major cities, there are so many options when you’re choosing where you want to live in Pennsylvania, and to me personally, it’s such a perk when finding a place to live.

If you’re like me, you like being close enough to major cities where you can visit as often as you’d like, but there’s something about a small residential area that’s so appealing.

If you’re looking for a spot to settle down with your family and keep to yourself, you may want to check out one town specifically in Pennsylvania. Let’s face it, sometimes people can be a lot.

It’s easy to just want to pack up and live in your own little corner of the world on busy days.

If you’re introverted and like to keep to yourself, this Pennsylvania town may be your cup of tea.

Where Is The Smallest Town In Pennsylvania?

The smallest town in Pennsylvania is called Centralia and it’s located in Columbia County.

As of 2020, the town had a population of 5 people and it is considered to be the least populated municipality in all of Pennsylvania.

If you’re one of those people who like to keep to themselves and like a tight circle, this town may be for you!

