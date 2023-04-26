Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Most Family Friendly In The State

Summer getaway season is upon us, so now it's time to make plans for that memorable family vacation for 2023, and a major publication has just named the most family-friendly place to stay in all of New Jersey.

There are so many amazing options when it comes to summer getaways here in the Garden State. Most of our minds wander to the sounds of crashing waves and seagulls at the Jersey Shore.

And that is exactly where a major travel publication has found the most family-friendly hotel in the whole state. It turns out it's a motel, not a hotel, and it is a very legendary one at that.

The travel experts at Love Exploring searched for the most family-friendly hotel, not just in New Jersey, but in each state in the nation, and their choice for the Garden State is a wonderful throwback motel at the Jersey Shore.

It's not only a legendary motel, but it is located in a legendary Jersey Shore travel destination. This gem of a place is located in the beautiful beach town of Wildwood Crest.

If you are looking for accommodations you're entire family will love, then these experts say you can't get any more family-friendly than the Caribbean Motel

This amazing Doo Wop Motel has been a favorite destination of vacationers for decades and has a very rich history at the Jersey Shore.

So, if you are planning a family trip to the Jersey Shore that will be full of amazing memories, you should find out more about the Caribbean Motel in Wildwood Crest.

More Famous New Jersey Motels

