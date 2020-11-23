Social media users are fired up about last night's American Music Awards, in which Doja Cat bested Lil Baby for the New Artist of the Year award.

On Sunday (Nov. 22), the 2020 American Music Awards hosted their annual ceremony to commemorate the year in music. However, while most of this year's winners were congratulated, Lil Baby fans went on Twitter to express their disappointment after the rapper lost New Artist of the Year to Doja Cat.

The Atlanta-bred rhymer earned 13 platinum and 16 gold RIAA certified singles this year while Doja earned three platinum singles and one gold record. Lil Baby's My Turn album has also been certified two-times platinum. According to RIAA, Doja's Hot Pink album has not been certified yet. Individually, both rappers spent many weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but stats aside both had a phenomenal year.

Fans of Lil Baby weren't going to let this snub slide by. One person tweeted, "Lil Baby definitely deserved that he went 2x platinum this year alone y'all crazy," wrote @darealtonee referencing Baby's My Turn.

Doja and Baby were nominated alongside Lewis Capaldi, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion for the New Artist of the Year category at the American Music Awards. The "Say So" singer also bested Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker in the category for Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B. This nomination sparked conversation as well because Doja is considered a rapper, but was categorized as an R&B artist. Many of Jhené and Summer's fans were not happy with Doja's win.

Doja Cat delivered a speech at the in-person ceremony, thanking her fans and family for sticking by her on her journey.

This isn't the first time hip-hop fans have thought their favorite rapper has been snubbed at an awards show. A similar incident occurred earlier this year when fans hopped on social media to defend Lil Baby's rep when Megan Thee Stallion beat him for the Artist of the Year award at BET's Hip-Hop Awards in October.

The 25-year-old rapper's My Turn LP was also nominated for Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop. That award went to Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

Check out the other fan tweets defending Lil Baby's American Music Awards snub below.