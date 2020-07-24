LISTEN: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Is Here, Stream The Entire Album Now:

Taylor Swift gave us an unexpected bright spot for the summer of 2020 by surprising us with the sixteen-track album, Folklore, this weekend. Friday's release comes just hours after Swift announced the album on Thursday.

You can stream the ENTIRE album right here:

The album's lead single, "Cardigan," included an enchanting and magical music video, which also dropped on Friday. Given the coronavirus pandemic, a video was a bit of a surprise for Swifties. Of course, it was done safely, as filming was overseen by a medical inspector, Swift says.

"I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," Taylor revealed.

Today's album release, of course, is also a bit of a gift from Taylor herself, who had to cancel her festival tour this summer.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen," Swift previously wrote on Instagram. "And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."

We'll be playing tracks from Taylor's album all weekend on 94.5 PST.