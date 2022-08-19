Terhune Orchards, located right on the border of Lawrenceville, NJ and Princeton, NJ, is hosting an event that you’re not gonna want to miss before it ends.

Every weekend the orchard has live music that you can bring all of your family and friends to listen to while sipping on some of their award-winning wines.

They’ve been doing live music for some of the weekends during the summer and there are only a few weekends left to catch the event. The last event is happening on September 11 and there will be music every weekend leading up until then.

All the artists that will perform at the orchards are local artists from the area. The styles of music range from jazz and blues to folk and rock, according to their Facebook event page.

Although there will be wines to try while enjoying some music, the events are open to all ages. Music happens from 1 PM to 4 PM in the winery hours are 12 PM to 5 PM. There are no reservations needed but your group can only have a maximum of eight people.

This weekend Brian Bortnik is performing on Saturday, August 20, and The Rich Seiner duo is performing for Sunday’s show. Terhune Orchards is always a great spot to bring the entire family especially when they have events like this that bring the whole community together.

Make sure to bring the family out to enjoy some of the last weekends of live music on the farm. It’s always a good excuse to get some of their Apple cider donuts.

