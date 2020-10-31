Lizzo won Halloween 2020 with her creative, politically charged costume.

On Saturday (October 31), the "Cuz I Love You" hit-maker revealed her Halloween costume via Instagram. Lizzo dressed up as the infamous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice-presidential debate on October 7.

Her costume featured a grey and black leotard with "VOTE" pins covering her chest. She finished off her look with a pair of colorful beady eyes and a set of wings.

The singer used a green screen to superimpose herself onto Pence's head for a series of hilarious videos. She pretended to wash her hands and then performed fly mannerisms while she danced on the VP's head.

Lizzo previously spoke at the Detroit campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Following the viral moment at the debate, Biden famously sold fly swatters that read, "Truth over flies." Biden's team also created the flywillvote.com website, which guides visitors to a portal to help navigate people through the voting process.

See photos and videos of Lizzo's costume, below.