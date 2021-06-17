The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 2 of Loki.

On this week’s Loki, the time-traveling Loki variant — excuse me, Randy — kicks off a new phase of her plan to... do whatever it is she’s doing on this show. Based on the number of time reset charges shown onscreen, and the Time Variance Authority machine that monitors disruptions in the “Sacred Timeline,” we know that Randy has created at least 22 brand-new alternate timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That TVA screen lists them all by location and date, which can offer us a bunch of clues as to exactly why she chose the spots to send these charges — and what messing with the timeline at that exact moment could potentially do.

In our latest Loki video, we list all of these new timelines, and how Randy’s changes could affect the future of each one. Why’s Randy trying to futz with Asgard circa 2004? What is she up to on Knowhere, the dead Celestial head that served as a space station in Guardians of the Galaxy? Who could she try to erase on Hala, the home of the Kree from Captain Marvel? Would a disruption in China affect the outcome of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Find out the answers below:

If you liked this video on every single new timeline created by Randy the Loki variant, check out more of our videos below, including what's going on with the Infinity Stones in Loki, what happened in all the broken timelines from Avengers: Endgame, and how time travel works in Loki and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

