‘Loki’ Is Disney Plus’ Most-Watched Season Premiere

Disney+ has had some big shows to date, including two seasons of The Mandalorian, a season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a season of The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Some have been very successful, but none has had as big a premiere as their latest series, Marvel’s Loki.

That’s according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who said today that the first episode of Loki, which debuted last Wednesday, was the "most watched season premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening week.” Its success can probably be attributed to a variety of factors. With Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, it’s arguably got the highest-profile Marvel character at its center of any of the Marvel Disney+ shows to date. No offense to Wanda, Vision, Falcon, and Winter Soldier, but they were all more or less supporting characters and sidekicks until their TV series; Loki was the main villain of several movies, including The Avengers, which is still the eighth highest grossing movie worldwide in history. Plus, Loki had a killer cliffhanger to start on from Avengers: Endgame — the second-biggest movie in history — that left fans wondering where the series would go, and a supporting cast that includes Owen Wilson in his first Marvel role.

New episodes of Loki premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+. There are five episodes left in the first season as of this writing. If the rumors about Episode 2 are true, we are pretty sure the ratings are going to go up once people get a better sense where the series is headed.

