Tom Hiddleston Just Charted on ‘Billboard’ for the First Time Thanks to ‘Loki’

Tom Hiddleston is now a Billboard-charting artist thanks to his Marvel character, Loki.

The MCU actor sang the song"Very Full" during the third episode of the Disney+ original series, Loki. The track debuted No. 10 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. The single sold almost 500 copies from the week of July 8.

Hiddleston sings the majority of the song in Norwegian (in the series they claim the language is Asgardian, the native language from his home planet of Asgard). Despite the track being credited as "Very Full" on the Loki: Volume 1 soundtrack, during the end credits, the tune was labeled as "Jeg Saler Min Ganger" which translates to "I Seal My Times" in English.

The marvel villain sings about his loneliness and past tribulations and fans apparently couldn't get enough of it.

"In storm-blackened mountains I wander alone / Across glaciers I travel forth / In the apple orchard the fair maiden stands / And sings, 'When will you come home?,'" he sings on the track.

This isn't the only Loki-inspired tune to go viral. TikTok user @emojoseph created his own original lyrics over the melody of Harry Styles' hit "Watermelon Sugar." He sings about the different Loki variants, TVA, alligator and what MCU fans want more of from the series.

Believe it or not, Hiddleston has previous music experience. He previously portrayed country star Hank Williams in the 2016 film, I Saw the Light and he also voiced Captain Hook in the Disney animated movie The Pirate Fairy.

This marks the second Marvel/Disney+ track to chart on Billboard. Kathryn Hahn's song "Agatha All Along" from Wandavision previously debuted on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.