We've been waiting for this news. New Italian Market, Eatalia Market & Kitchen, is finally opening this week in downtown Lawrenceville, according to Facebook. Yay.

Opening day will be this Friday, September 23rd. Stop by and grab something for dinner that night. I will be. My mouth is watering already.

There will be plenty of prepared foods to grab and go, with the options changing everyday. There will be chicken dishes, pasta dishes, vegetables and so much more.

You'll be able to eat there too. It's so cute inside, isn't it? Sandwiches, paninis, soups, flatbreads and more will satisfy your cravings.

You can check out the menu HERE.

There will also be a big selection of meats, cheeses, pastas, homemade breads and sauces, oils, soups, salads...are you tempted yet?

If you don't feel like cooking, this is perfect. If you do feel like cooking, this is perfect. You could grab a bag of pasta, sauce, homemade bread, among other things and waa laa.

Eatalia Market & Kitchen fits in well on quaint Main Street in Lawrenceville, where Maidenhead Bagel used to be. Locals have been buzzing about this since the sign went up back in early spring.

Eatalia is excited to be a part of the Lawrenceville.. Their belief is that food is a celebration, one that unifies people and community.

Eatalia Market and Kitchen is located at 2645 Main Street in Lawrenceville.

