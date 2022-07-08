Get ready. The Discovery Channel's crazy popular Shark Week is coming soon (July 24-31). You just may see a reminder in the sky today (Friday, July 8th) and over the next week or so at the Jersey Shore, according to NJ.com.

The Shark Week blimp will start its journey in Nashville today and travel north to advertise the very popular TV event. It's already been down in the south.

It's quite the sight. It looks like a giant shark. Yikes. It's 128 feet long and 44 feet high. Pretty cool, right? I'm glad it's up in the air and not in the ocean. Lol.

The blimp will fly around 250 miles a day. Here's the Jersey Shore schedule:

Friday, July 8th - New Jersey and Maryland beaches

Saturday, July 9th - Cape May

Sunday, July 10th - Stone Harbor to Ocean City

Monday, July 11th - Ocean City, Atlantic City and Long Beach

Thursday, July 14th - Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park

Friday, July 15th - Asbury Park, Point Pleasant and Seaside

Saturday, July 16th - Long Beach and Toms River

Sunday, July 17th - Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park

Monday, July 18th - Asbury Park, Point Pleasant and Seaside

Then, in heads to New York, but, will be back Monday, July 25th - Maryland and New Jersey beaches.

Look up. It will be hard to miss.

There's a Battle of the Blimps going on between the East Coast and the West Coast. So, snap a pic when you see the blimp and post it on social media with the hashtag #EastShark to show them we've got the most Shark Week fans.

You can follow the blimp's path by clicking here.

