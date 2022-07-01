A New Show Starring This New Jersey Fisherman Is Coming Soon To Discovery Channel

To be quite honest, I’ve caught one fish in my entire life, but I love watching the fishing shows on the Discovery Channel.

The new show that’s hitting the network in just a few days is called Saltwater Underground with Nick Honachefsky and not only is Honachefsky from New Jersey but all of the episodes are also filmed right here in the garden state.

According to NJ.com who got a chance to interview the newest member of the Discovery Channel family, he was talking about the show and said “It spans the whole gamut of relatable fishing to everybody because not everybody has access to a boat - so they fish the surf or they fish the dock, and that demographic shouldn’t be alienated in a fishing show.”

It sounds like the show will take you on a journey of how you can catch some of these amazing different fish yourself to create a relatable experience for the viewer.

He also added that his show, Saltwater Underground, was filmed in New Jersey because it will set his show apart from the exotic, warm water locales regularly featured in popular fishing shows.

It seems like Nick Honachefsky really wants his show to be a relatable experience where you feel like you’re right on the boat with him.

If you’re interested in supporting this Hunterdon County native, Saltwater Underground with Nick Honachefsky will air at 5:30 a.m on July 10 and July 17 on the Discovery Channel, so make sure you tune in!

