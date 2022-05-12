A Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant is opening its first location in Philadelphia -- but what about New Jersey?

According to WPVI-TV, Raising Cane's, which is known for its chicken fingers, is opening in University City on Thursday and a second restaurant will be opening later this year near Temple University.

The chain is currently in nearly three dozen states and in addition to chicken fingers, serves Texas toast, chicken sandwiches, and the like.

Raising Cane's in Gonzales, Louisiana - Photo: Google Maps Raising Cane's in Gonzales, Louisiana - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Restaurant Leader Cody Mixon told 6ABC,

This is a huge grand opening, not just for us and the Philadelphia community, but for the brand as a whole. We've had our sights set on bringing our One Love to Pennsylvania for a while, so we couldn't be more excited to make our Philly debut.

And while Raising Cane's is opening new restaurants in Philadelphia, Iowa, California, and beyond, New Jersey isn't on their list. At least not yet.

Not that we have a shortage of fast-food restaurants in the Garden State, but this does seem to be a difficult area for some brands to break into (Hardee's, Whataburger to name a few). Plus, Louisiana-themed Popeye's is serving-up delicious chicken in our region already.

As part of their grand opening celebration in Philadelphia today, 20 people won free Cane's for a year.

