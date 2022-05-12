The Epic Battle To Name New Jersey’s Absolute Best Sandwich Rages On

I was on a Zoom call the other day, and someone asked me where I lived. When I said New Jersey, they asked if I was eating a Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese sandwich. Really?

Photo by Raphael Nogueira on Unsplash Photo by Raphael Nogueira on Unsplash loading...

Maybe you'll think this is blasphemy, or I'm not a good New Jersey resident for saying this, but I think pork roll is overrated.

I like it. It's pretty cool that it's associated with the Garden State. But the Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese should not be considered New Jersey's #1 sandwich.

Photo by Ola Mishchenko on Unsplash Photo by Ola Mishchenko on Unsplash loading...

It's a good sandwich, but the top New Jersey sandwich? I really don't think so. What should be? Come on, for me, it's clearly the Italian Sub.

We searched all over the internet to see how major food sites answer the question of which is New Jersey's top sandwich, and here's what we found.

Photo by Bimo Luki on Unsplash Photo by Bimo Luki on Unsplash loading...

Remember, we know that this might be slightly unfair to the Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese sandwich since it's not a sub, and these choices are all subs. We just want pork roll fans to know that we get that.

Far & Wide. This site listed the best sandwich in each state, and for New Jersey, they chose the Italian hoagie. I'm a sub kind of guy, but potato, po-tah-to.

Eat This, Not That. I respect what this site has to say, and they chose the meatball parm sub (at Second Street Bakery in Jersey City to be exact.

Food & Wine. They went a little outside the box and got specific, too. They chose the mozzarella and pepper sandwich at M&P Biiancamano in Hoboken. That actually sounds great.

Daily Meal. They also chose the Italian Sub. And They really love the Italian sub at White House Subs in Atlantic City.

Guilty Eats. They also went with the Mozzarella & Pepper at M&P Biancamano. I'm going to have to try that one soon.

I'm not sure we've proven anything here today. The good news is this is one of those topics when everyone's opinion is the correct answer.

So, what do you think?

Here Are The Best Sub Shops In New Jersey

All Chef David Burke Restaurants In New Jersey Curious where to see what Chef David Burke has to offer? Here are the six restaurants currently open under his name: