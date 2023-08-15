Just Announced! Luke Combs to Bring Tour to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in July 2024

He sold out stadiums across the United States this summer, and he'll be returning next summer with another round of incredible concerts.

Music superstar, Luke Combs, just announced that he's added 25 new stadium shows for the "Grown' Up And Gettin' Old Tour" in 2024. We've got everything you need to know about those shows posted below.

The "Fast Car" singer will hit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, 2024.

What you need to know about Ticket Sales for Luke Combs in East Rutherford in 2024

Tickets (to both shows) go on sale for the general public next Friday (August 25) at 10 am on Ticketmaster.com.

Luke Combs Is Using Registration To Help Fans Get Tickets. You need to register in order to get access to the general admission on sale.



Ticketmaster does this to help get tickets into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.

Registration is now open and it closes on Saturday (August 19) at 10 pm PT. Click here to register.

Pre-sale tickets will be available as early as Wednesday, August 23 at 4:00 pm. Check Luke's website to learn more.

Everything We Know About Luke Combs' 2024 World Tour

Luke has special guests for each night of the tour.

"When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist," Luke said on Tuesday. "I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows."

The Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue.

The Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

Other nearby tour dates include:

University Park (Penn State's Beaver Stadium) on April 27, 2024

Washington, D.C. (FedEx Field) on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, 2024

He'll also perform two shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on June 14 and June 15, 2024.

Luke is on tour this summer and fall in Australia and Europe. All of those tour dates are sold out.