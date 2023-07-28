UPDATES: Lightning Delays Friday Night’s Luke Combs Concert in Philly

Luke Combs' concert in Philly at Lincoln Financial Field has been delayed by lightning. The storm has brought lightning and heavy rain to South Philadelphia, as of 9:30 pm.

The show was well underway when the delay was announced shortly before 9:00 pm. The concert's opening acts had already performed. Fans expected Luke to take to the stage around 9:00 pm when they learned of the delay as lightning was reported in the area.

Shortly after (around 9:30 pm), officials with Lincoln Financial Field ordered fans to exit the open seating area as a result of the thunderstorm for safety.

"For your safety, please exit the open seating area at this time and seek shelter along the concourses, utilizing the ramps to spread out. Thank you for your cooperation," stadium officials wrote on social media. "A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area. These storms may produce severe conditions, including lightning, and strong winds."

Footage shared on social media showed fans crowding inside the stadium awaiting an update.

The initial announcement about a delay was first shared with fans on monitors throughout the stadium.

That initial message told fans they were awaiting clearance as there was lightning in the area. It was posted just before 9:00 pm on Friday.

"Hey y'all, due to the threat of lightning, we'll be on stage as soon as we get clearance from the stadium. Appreciate your patience."

While concerts are technically rain or shine, they do not happen during a thunderstorm for safety purposes.

And, yes, the weather radar shows a pretty large line of thunderstorms approaching the city of Philadelphia. And, yes, there's a lot of lightning associated with these storms so far.

National Weather Service Radar National Weather Service Radar loading...

In fact, here's a look at the weather radar in the area just before 9:30. It appears as if the storm may last a little longer in the area. We'll keep you updated.

If you're in the stadium, stay patient. Concerts often resume after its safe again.