If you’re heading down to Camden, New Jersey to go see a concert at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, you need to check out this amazing hidden gem.

Every summer, the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey offers fans the chance to get access to every single show the venue offers. You can purchase yourself a Lawnie Pass before show season starts and that will give you access to every single show all summer long.

My friends and I took advantage of the opportunity for this season and that’s how we discovered this amazing hidden gem food truck that’s out at the venue that you need to try out.

Everyone loves a meal that will bring them back to their childhood, right? Whether that’s when you eat your favorite school lunch, your favorite dinner your mom used to make you, or even a snack you may not have had since the 5th grade, it brings you back to a place of peace and happiness.

Lunchbox Philly is Bringing All The Childhood Nostalgia To The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

With that being said, who doesn’t love a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Especially when you can add other things to it to elevate the experience. Lunchbox Philly has a food truck at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion and they offer some of the most amazing sandwiches that will make you feel like you stepped back into your childhood while enjoying your show.

Sandwiches can be as plain and simple as peanut butter and jelly on bread or you can spice it up with fluff, Nutella, or even cereal! You can also get a grilled cheese too!

Their simple yet amazing menu is the perfect snack when enjoying a show at the venue and you definitely need to check them out during your next show.

