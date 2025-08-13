If you're heading to see New Jersey's favorite own brothers Wednesday night on the Waterfront in Camden (at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion), you're in for a real treat. The Jonas Brothers kicked off earlier this week to RAVE reviews from MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.

Plus, it's one of the very first stops on their 20th anniversary tour so you'll be seeing something before so many others get a chance to witness it. The Jonas Brothers had some of their tour dates moved to "smaller" amphitheaters, but demand and excitement is still quite high for the show. In Philly they were originally scheduled to perform at Citizens Bank Park, but the show has been moved to the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden, NJ on August 14.

What Is the Jonas Brothers' Setlist for Camden, NJ?

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.

In the meantime, I know tat many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. After all, for me it's how I plan my bathroom breaks and more. Others don't like to know, and they want to be very surprised.

So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling.

We should clarify that on the first few stops of the tour there have been slight variations to the setlist. Each night they've had some different guests as well. So the setlist below is likely to have a few tweaks when you're seeing them perform Thursday evening. But it should be relatively close to what you can expect.

Here we go:

ACT 1:

I Can't Lose

Love Me to Heaven

Only Human

S.O.S.

Sucker

Meant to Live

Hold On

Little Bird

Still in Love With You

Waffle House

Vacation Eyes

Celebrate!

No Time To Talk

Cake by the Ocean

Slow Motion

Act 2:

Leave Before You Love Me

Jealous

What a Man Gotta Do

Walls

Loved You Better

Chains

Lovebug

Year 3000

Burnin' Up

What This Could Be