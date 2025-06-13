It was one of the shows that we were looking forward to in the summer of 2025, but now it will look drastically different. That’s because the Jonas Brothers just announced massive changes are coming to the tour… including the cancellation of their concert at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. Here’s everything we know about the changes to the upcoming tour.

Jonas Brothers Cancel Concert at Citizens Bank Park

The Jonas Brothers (New Jersey’s favorite boy band) were supposed to perform on August 14 at Citizens Bank Park (the home of the Philadelphia Phillies) as part of their 20th anniversary tour. That show has now been canceled. In fact, it’s part of a much broader round of changes to their upcoming tour.

“Every decision we make is with you in mind,” the brothers wrote in a post shared on social media Friday afternoon. “Ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans.”

The good news? They’re still coming to the area. The bad news? It’s a completely different plan.

“We’re making some venue changes. But rest assured. All performances are still happening on the same date and in the same cities,” the band wrote.

Jonas Brothers Announce New Tour With Changes

In a statement shared Friday with their fans, the band announced their Jonas 20: LIVING THE TEAM TOUR wouldn’t be stopping in most stadiums. This included cancelations in Chicago (Wrigley Field), Comerica Park (Detroit), and as we said Philly (Citizens Bank Park). The tour has been rebranded as JONAS 20 Greetings From Your Hometown.

If you had tickets to see them at Citizens Bank Park, you should be on the lookout for a message from Ticketmaster as they process a refund to your original ticket.

However, in all of those cities the band will instead perform on the same day in an arena or outdoor venue in the city. What does that mean for Philadelphia?

Jonas Brothers Announce Concert at Camden Waterfront

Instead of performing at Citizens Bank Park, the group will now perform on August 14 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (you may know that venue as the Camden waterfront). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

If you had tickets to see them at the baseball ballpark, be on the lookout for a refund. Check out more information from Ticketmaster.com here.

If you'd like to still go to the show at the new venue, you will need to buy new tickets to see them in Camden. So a presale starts on Wednesday, June 18 (including for those who had tickets to the original show). You can check out that information here.

What Does This Mean for the Jonas Brothers Concerts at MetLife Stadium?

The Jonas Brothers concert scheduled for August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ will still take place as originally scheduled, according to the band. In fact that is one of only a handful of dates that was not affected by the changes. By the way, their shows at Hershey Park (August 17) and Boston’s Fenway Park (August 23) were also unaffected by the changes announced today.