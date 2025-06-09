Hozier will NOT be taking to the stage in New Jersey tomorrow evening after all.

The music superstar just announced that he will be rescheduling his concert, which was slated to take place tomorrow evening at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Hozier Postpones Camden, NJ Concert

We were really looking forward to this one tomorrow night in Camden, NJ. But we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Hozier was supposed to perform in our area tomorrow night, but we've just learned that due to an illness that show will NOT be taking place as scheduled. In fact, it was supposed to be one of the VERY first stops on his 2025 tour in the United States.

"I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding," Hozier wrote in a post on his Instagram story as he announced the changes to his schedule.

Hozier performed this past weekend to rave reviews at Governor's Ball in New York City:

The exact nature of the illlness wasn’t immediately made clear. But as you can imagine, it takes perfect health to be able to perform at the level that fans expect from a star like Hozier as he belts out hits like "Too Sweet" night after night.

Hozier Concert Rescheduled for July 15 on the Camden Waterfront

The good news? tomorrow night’s show (June 10) has already been rescheduled at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (the Camden waterfront).

And the even better news? We won’t have to wait TOO long for the concert.

Hozier’s rescheduled show will now take place on July 15th, Live Nation tells us. If you had tickets, don’t worry. They will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders will receive additional information via email.

This includes refund options if you’re unable to attend the new date of the concert. Otherwise, just hold on to those tickets and you’ll be good to go on July 15th.