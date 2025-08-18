The fall of 2025 is approaching in the City of Brotherly Love. And we're excited for pumpkin spice lattes, but we're also excited for the upcoming concert calendar in the city.

Sure, the weather may be cooling off, but the live music scene in Philly is saying hot in the final months of 2025. In fact, some of this year's hottest music events are yet to come this year.

So we've made a list of the 34 biggest shows coming to town this fall, which you can see below.

Billie Eilish, Tate McRae & More to Perform in Philly

From Billie Eilish to Tate McRae and John Legend to Mumford and Sons, this fall will have superstars performing in Philly. All of those shows are going to be incredibly popular.

Plus, it's safe to say that we're also excited to see some of the year's biggest up and coming artists including. Those shows include Shaboozey, Sombr, and Gigi Perez. These artists may be relatively new to stardom, but their hits like "Tipsy (A Bar Song)," "back to friends," and "Sailor Song" have us super excited to see these shows.

As for concert venues, we're excited too. While the summer represents a time for outdoor concerts at Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park, these show will (for the most part) move indoors this fall.

Indoor Concerts Dominate Fall 2025 Lineup in Philly

Now we'll head indoors to see shows at arenas and venues throughout Philly. It will actually mark the first full season of shows at the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena. That's because just last week the Wells Fargo Center officially unveiled its new name. The previous name had been held for 10 years.

Simply put, Philadelphia hit the jackpot with its 2025 fall concert lineup. From The Met to to the Fillmore and the Xfinity Mobile Arena to the Foundry, let’s dive into the 34 shows you absolutely can’t miss in Philly this fall.