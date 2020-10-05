Machine Gun Kelly's pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall, was released on Sept. 25 and has secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, a first for the rapper who changed musical styles on what is his fifth record.

Billboard reports that MGK's follow-up to last year's Hotel Diablo earned 126,000 equivalent album units in the United States, factoring in both sales and streams as tallied by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of that total, 63,000 units were comprised of album sales rather than streaming equivalents.

This album is also the first rock record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Tool released Fear Inoculum last summer with 270,000 equivalent album units.

Each of Machine Gun Kelly's five studio albums have landed on the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, of which the highest-placing records, Lace Up (2012) and General Admission (2015), secured the No. 4 spot. His first three albums have also been certified Gold by the RIAA for reaching in excess of 500,000 equivalent album units.

Ticket To My Downfall, which was anchored by lead tracks "Bloody Valentine," "Concerts for Aliens" and "My Ex's Best Friend" (featuring Blackbear), was written with and produced (in part) by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. It also featured guest appearances from pop star Halsey as well as rappers Trippie Redd and Ian Diorr in addition to aforementioned alt-R&B artist Blackbear.

Prior to the album's release, there was some controversy regarding the album art. The original Tickets to My Downfall art was found to be copied from another artist, unbeknownst to MGK. It was later changed, but not before the rocker signed 13,000 copies of the album bearing the old image. Oops.

