Machine Gun Kelly Wins Best Alternative Music Video at 2020 VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly, rapper turned pop-punk poster boy, won the Best Alternative category at the 2020 VMAs with his video for "Bloody Valentine."

This is his first VMA win. Kelly will also be performing as part of the award show's pre-show.

MGK beat out The 1975's "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)," All Time Low's "Some Kind Of Disaster," FINNEAS' "Let’s Fall in Love for the Night," Lana Del Rey's "Doin' Time" and twenty one pilots' "Level of Concern" for the Moon Person trophy.

Though his acceptance speech wasn't aired on the live broadcast, you can see it posted by a fan below.

"Bloody Valentine," which features Kelly's real-life girlfriend Megan Fox, debuted at No. 21 on the YouTube Top Songs chart with 3.48 million views in its first chart week.

Kelly finished out the pre-show with a medley featuring Blackbear and Travis Barker, first performing "My Ex's Best Friend" followed by "Bloody Valentine."

The 2020 MTV VMAs are happening tonight (Aug. 30) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with performances set to take place in Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.

On June 29, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that the VMAs would take place with "limited or no audience" in New York City, making the awards show one of the first and few ceremonies to not be postponed, canceled or held virtually since the COVID-19 outbreak began to accelerate back in early spring.

