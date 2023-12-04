BREAKING: One Dead Following Stabbing at Macy’s Store in Center City, Philadelphia

We don’t have many details but it sounds like it was a terrifying morning in Center City.

There’s a report that three victims were stabbed late morning at the Macy’s store located on 13th and Market Streets in Philadelphia.

At least one person died after the triple stabbing.

6 ABC was the first to report that there were three victims.

It’s not clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside of the store, but police tell media outlets including NBC 10 that an arrest has been made. The suspect fled and was arrested at the SEPTA Somerset Station.

This is a developing story. We'll have more info later.