Philadelphia’s Howl at the Moon Abruptly Closes; Replacement Announced

One of Philadelphia’s largest nightclubs abruptly closed last night, leaving frequent patrons shocked and wondering what happened?

Perhaps even more surprising? We already are hearing that a new nightclub plans to move into the space… soon.

Here's what we know:

Philadelphia’s Howl at the Moon Abruptly Closes

Howl at the Moon, a popular music bar, with approximately a dozen locations across the United States announced on Monday that it was closing… that night (July 1).

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce Howl at the Moon Philly and Down Nightclub are closing effective July 1st, 2024,” they wrote on social media Monday morning just hours before opening for one final night.

The popular venue – perhaps best known for their dueling pianos – had been open for more than a decade at 258 S. 15th Street in Center City Philadelphia (that’s at the corner of Spruce and 15th).

They did not cite a reason for their decision to abruptly close, though their Facebook page was filled with event listings for later this summer.

So it seemed kind of sudden? But they did, however, take the time to thank their customers in the message.

“We want to thank all of our many thousands of people who patronized us week after week along with our loyal staff throughout the years,” the social media message read on Monday.

The company’s other locations throughout the country (including Boston, Orlando, Chicago and more) are still listed as open on their website. The parent company did not return requests from the media (including Philadelphia's NBC10) to comment on the decision.

BUT – the space won’t be vacant for too long.

New York City's Cellar Dog Plans Philadelphia Expansion

It sounds like the space won’t be vacant for too long, of course, because Cellar Dog, NYC-based live music venue and bar will reportedly take over the space.

The news was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer who revealed that a liquor license was pending for Cellar Dog at the space.

Cellar Dog’s venue in Lower Manhattan has been “outfitted with billiards tables, ping pong, and board games,” according to the report from the Inquirer.

In fact, they spoke to their operator who says they plan to open later this fall, and why they're excited to come to town. Check that out here.