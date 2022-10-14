Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!
The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Come enjoy festivities and food based on everything that makes New Jersey great! "From tomatoes, peaches, and corn to beers, wines, and spirits, farm fresh food, and world class artisanal products, New Jersey is home to the best in the country," reads the event Facebook page.
This is a family-friendly event that will feature live music, food trucks, Jersey-made wine, spirits, beers, ciders and more!
According the event page, live music will be performed in tribute to New Jersey greats such as Bon Jovi and Frankie Valli by the following bands:
- THE URBAN GUERILLA ORCHESTRA, Salute to Jersey Greats
- LIVING ON A BAD NAME , Bon Jovi Coverband
- PROMISED LAND, Bruce Springsteen Coverband
- LIGHTS OUT , Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
And come thirsty! Here's a list of the New Jersey beer vendors that'll be on tap.
- Axe & Arrow Brewery, Glassboro
- Czig Meister Brewing Company, Hackettstown
- Devil’s Creek Brewery, Collingswood
- Double Nickel Brewing Co., Pennsauken
- Flying Fish Brewing Co., Somerdale
- Icarus Brewing, Lakewood
- Screamin Hill Brewery, Cream Ridge
- The Seed, Atlantic City
- Twin Elephant Brewing Company, Chatham
And just by the way, if you've never been to the Wiggins Waterfront Park & Marina, you've gotta check it out when you get a chance. As someone who lives nearby, I can tell you that it's a gorgeous area by the waterfront with a view of the Philadelphia skyline across the water, and it's perfect for an outdoor event like this!
Admission and tickets for the Made in Jersey Festival
The event is FREE to attend. But you can pre-purchase drink packages with a commemorative cup and special gift for $10, by clicking HERE.
Will you be checking this event out? I may see you out there!