Madonna Slams Britney Spears Conservatorship: ‘This Is a Violation of Human Rights’

Madonna is on board to free Britney Spears from the pop star's father's control.

On Thursday (July 8), the Queen of Pop shared an Instagram Story in support of Spears' fight to get her father, Jamie, removed from her conservatorship.

"Give this woman her life back," Madonna wrote over a photo of her wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt. "Slavery was abolished so long ago!"

"Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," she continued. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we['re] coming to get you out of jail!"

See Madonna's post, below:

@Madonna Instagram Story

Spears and Madonna go way back. The two first collaborated on the 2003 single "Me Against the Music." That same year, they famously performed "Like a Virgin" at the MTV VMAs alongside Christina Aguilera. Their performance made headlines as Madonna and Spears kissed on stage. (Madonna also kissed Aguilera.)

Aguilera has also been vocal about her support for Spears. The singer is allegedly part of a rumored legal fund that is being set up by fellow celebrities for Spears, after Spears' longtime conservatorship attorney, Samuel Ingham, requested to step down from the role. According to The Mirror, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and even Justin Timberlake are on board and helping with the otherwise unconfirmed project.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," Aguilera tweeted in June.