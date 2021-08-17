Major Delays on I-295 Following Serious Accident in Cherry Hill, NJ
Traffic is backed up for miles on I-295 in Cherry Hill following a very serious accident.
The accident was reported around 5:30 am near Exit 34, in the area of Route 70. The crash involved multiple vehicles, and at least one vehicle (a van) caught fire.
The accident has caused serious delays in the area. At least two left lanes remain blocked on the southbound side of the road near Route 70. Traffic is backed up on the Northbound side of the roadway as well.
Get our free mobile app
Multiple injuries have been reported in the crash. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
Use caution in the area. The New Jersey Turnpike is available as an alternate route.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.