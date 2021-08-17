Traffic is backed up for miles on I-295 in Cherry Hill following a very serious accident.

The accident was reported around 5:30 am near Exit 34, in the area of Route 70. The crash involved multiple vehicles, and at least one vehicle (a van) caught fire.

The accident has caused serious delays in the area. At least two left lanes remain blocked on the southbound side of the road near Route 70. Traffic is backed up on the Northbound side of the roadway as well.

Multiple injuries have been reported in the crash. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Use caution in the area. The New Jersey Turnpike is available as an alternate route.

