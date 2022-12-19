Make Mozzarella from Scratch in Lawrenceville, NJ

If you feel like tapping into your Italian side, this event is for you.

Although I’m completely aware not everyone from New Jersey fits the Italian, Jersey Shore stereotype that MTV gave us, this still looks like a super fun class to take on a chill night.

Cherry Grove Farm is offering a class where you can make your own mozzarella cheese from scratch. They’re calling it their Mozzarella from Scratch class.

Yes, it’s pretty self-explanatory from the title, but this looks like a ton of fun whether you’re into cooking or not. It’s for sure a good party trick or fun fact to tell about yourself that you know how to make your own cheese.

I saw an ad for this class on Facebook and thought this would be very on-brand for me to try and figured that so many other people would want to check this out too.

Based on the ad, Cherry Grove Farm will supply all of the things you need to take the class, all you have to do is buy a ticket. Tickets are available now on their website. This looks like a ton of fun.

This Mozzerella-making class is all happening on Sunday, January 12 at 2:30 pm. Cherry Grove Farm is located at 3200 Lawrenceville Rd, Lawrence Township, NJ, 08648.

This Medieval Airbnb Is Just 1 Hour from Mercer County, NJ You don't have to time travel to feel like medieval royalty!