If you and your family are looking for the cutest little fall festival in the area, there's only one place to go...Carroll's Christmas Tree Farm in Lawrenceville.

I know what you're thinking. A Christmas Tree Farm for fall fun? Yup, before it's time to pick your tree, it transforms into Carroll's Pumpkins. It's the perfect place for pumpkins, mums, corn stalks, and everything else FALL!

Opening day is Saturday, September 13

Carroll's Farm on Princeton Pike is open for fall fun starting tomorrow (Saturday, September 13). It's open daily from 10 AM - 5 PM. Bring your family, friends, and your camera (or make sure your phone is charged). There are so many adorable photo ops.

Take pictures in the decorated classic truck

Check out this classic 1954 Chevy pickup. Perfect for family photos, don't you think? Dress in some fall colors and smile. Carroll's is still adding the finishing touches to this beauty just in time for opening day.

If you're a photographer, you can reach out to the farm to hold photo shoots there.

There are pumpkins, mums, gourds, and more

Get ready to grab everything you need to decorate your home for fall. Carroll's has the most beautiful mums, pumpkins, and fancy gourds.

There are also scads of munchkins, hay bales, and corn stalks.

Make sure to browse the barn for handmade wreaths with the prettiest seasonal bows, swags, trinkets for your mantle, candles, and so much more. You'll definitely be feeling plenty of fall vibes.

The popular Rubber Ducky River Race returns

If you've visited the farm before, you'll be happy to know the Rubber Ducky River Race is back by popular demand. It's so much fun to play and watch. You'll find yourself cheering along, trust me.

You can also try your hand at pumpkin bowling, touch a tractor, and photo prop boards to put your face in. I still love doing that as an adult. Ha ha.

There are new attractions for 2025

New for fall 2025 is the Trike and Toy Tractor Track. The hay maze has a new design this fall as well.

Schools can book class trips to the farm

What are you waiting for? Get to Carroll's for some awesome fall fun. Schools can pre-arrange class trips to the farm, too.

Carroll Farm is family-owned and operated and celebrated 30 years in 2024. It's located at 3980 Princeton Pike in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Open daily from 10 am - 5 pm.

Happy Fall.

