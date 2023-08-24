In an era of retail stores closing nationwide, we just found out about ANOTHER one that will leave the city of Philadelphia... forever this year.

Marshalls, which used to operate several stores in the city of Philadelphia, will shutter one of their only remaining location in the City of Brotherly Love before the end of the year.

The store — which is located in the Snyder Plaza (2000 Swanson Street in South Philly) — is expected to close on December 9, 2023.

A spokesperson for their parent company TJX confirmed the news of the Marshalls' closure in a statement issued to 94.5 PST on Thursday (August 24).

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking. We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers," the company said in an email.

If you're a bargain hunter: it was not clear when (or if) liquidation sales would start at the store, by the way.

TJX is the parent company of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and more. This news does not appear to affect any other TJX stores, which are currently open in Philly.

In fact, this includes a T.J. Maxx store in South Philly (located on Columbus Blvd) and another in Center City (located at 11th and Market).

Target Closes Center City Philadelphia Store

Marshalls is not the only retailer to shutter a store in Philadelphia this year.

Among the closures, Target closed a store in Center City Philadelphia back in May, as reported on 945PST.com.

That store — which was located at the corner of 12th and Chestnut (1128 Chestnut Street) in Center City Philadelphia — shut its doors because of "declining business." It was one of Target's "small-format" stores.