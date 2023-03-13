Target will close one of its Center City locations this spring. The company confirmed the news in a report first published by the Philadelphia Business Journal Monday evening.

The store affected by today's news is the one located at the corner of 12th and Chestnut (that's 1128 Chestnut Street) in Center City Philadelphia. The company cited "declining business" as the reason for the closure.

The store will shut its doors for good on May 13, with employees being offered positions at other stores in the area, the company said in a statement issued to 94.5 PST Monday evening.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly," a spokesperson for the company tells us.

The store was one of the busy retail chains' "small-format" stores. The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that similar-sized stores in Minneapolis and two in Washington, D.C. will also be closing this year.

The company's other stores in Center City are not expected to close. That includes the stores located at 19th and Chestnut, 5th and Spring Garden, and Broad and Washington.

The news comes as several other national retailers have shut their doors in Center City Philadelphia recently.

In early 2023, H&M closed their store at 1530 Chestnut Street. This followed a 2020 closure of a store at 1725 Walnut Street. Though, their location inside the Fashion District shopping mall remains open.

Plus, last fall Wawa announced they'd close two more stores in their hometown of Philadelphia as well. Those stores — which were located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market — shut their doors as the company cited "continued safety and security challenges."