Have you heard? Business icon, Martha Stewart's, childhood home is officially for sale in New Jersey, and for just the right price, it could be yours!

The Nutley, New Jersey home was listed on Zillow 11 days ago and has an asking price of $599,900.

It's a really beautiful home in a nice-looking North New Jersey neighborhood just sitting there, ready to be bought. It's listed on Zillow as "Martha Stewart's childhood former home" so of course I'm sure it will be sold quickly. It's described as a colonial-style, single-family home with a spacious backyard and plenty of room.

Over the past 11 days being listed on different websites, the home has 5,544 views and 256 saves on Zillow alone, so I'm certain it's only a matter of time before this home sells to its new owner. It's a 4 bedroom home with 1 full bathroom and 2 partial bathrooms. It looks to me like it's been renovated pretty recently with freshly painted walls and beautifully restored hardwood flooring. There is also a partially finished basement, which is always a plus to expand your home even more.

When I took a look at the kitchen, I thought to myself "How many meals did Martha cook here as a child?" It's always fun to take a look inside a celebrities history when their childhood or even adult homes go on sale.

Martha Stewart has been making waves in the media lately after appearing on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's cover. She is officially the oldest woman to appear on the cover of the swimsuit edition and let me tell you, she did not disappoint!

Take a look inside her childhood home in Nutley, NJ below:

