Have You Heard of These Dirty-Sounding NJ Towns?
I can't help but blush as I write this.
There are some towns in New Jersey that will make you giggle if you have even the slightest dirty mind. C'mon, you know you do. Ha ha.
It may take you a minute or so, but once you realize it, you'll never think about this towns again without laughing.
Without further ado, here they are. You may have already heard of some of them.
Ramtown
Who in the world named this town? Oh my! How can you not laugh?
Not everyone has a dirty mind, but if you do, you'll have a field day with this one. Ha ha.
Nutley
How do you tell someone your address without laughing? I wouldn't be able to keep a straight face.
The town has its own diner. I'm giggling.
Middlesex
Yup, there's a Middlesex, NJ. Imagine living in Middlesex Village.
It's bad enough to be named Middlesex, then to have a restaurant called, Texas Weiner...it just keeps getting better.
Buttzville
When you tell someone you live in Buttzville, do they say, "Excuse me?" I would.
There's a good chance you've been to Buttzville. It's home to Hot Dog Johnny's. Yum.
Fort Dix
Fort Dix is home to a big military base. I'm sure they've heard some jokes about the name.
Wildwood
Wildwood and its famous balls. Sorry, I had to. Too funny.
Do you think anyone ever asks the people at the Wildwood Welcome Center how the town got its dirty-sounding name?
There may be more, but that's all I could come up with. I should look at the other states, I'm sure there are others.
