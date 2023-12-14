Have You Heard of These Dirty-Sounding NJ Towns?

I can't help but blush as I write this.

There are some towns in New Jersey that will make you giggle if you have even the slightest dirty mind. C'mon, you know you do. Ha ha.

Get our free mobile app

It may take you a minute or so, but once you realize it, you'll never think about this towns again without laughing.

Without further ado, here they are. You may have already heard of some of them.

Ramtown

Google Google loading...

Who in the world named this town? Oh my! How can you not laugh?

Google Google loading...

Not everyone has a dirty mind, but if you do, you'll have a field day with this one. Ha ha.

Nutley

Google Google loading...

How do you tell someone your address without laughing? I wouldn't be able to keep a straight face.

Google Google loading...

The town has its own diner. I'm giggling.

Middlesex

Google Google loading...

Yup, there's a Middlesex, NJ. Imagine living in Middlesex Village.

Google Google loading...

It's bad enough to be named Middlesex, then to have a restaurant called, Texas Weiner...it just keeps getting better.

Buttzville

Google Google loading...

When you tell someone you live in Buttzville, do they say, "Excuse me?" I would.

Google Google loading...

There's a good chance you've been to Buttzville. It's home to Hot Dog Johnny's. Yum.

Fort Dix

Google Google loading...

Fort Dix is home to a big military base. I'm sure they've heard some jokes about the name.

Wildwood

Google Google loading...

Wildwood and its famous balls. Sorry, I had to. Too funny.

Google Google loading...

Do you think anyone ever asks the people at the Wildwood Welcome Center how the town got its dirty-sounding name?

There may be more, but that's all I could come up with. I should look at the other states, I'm sure there are others.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker